Asian Games: Kapil Pokhariya Beats Kim Gichae 5-0 to Seal India’s Sixth Boxing Medal

Nishio: Indian boxer Kapil Pokhariya registered a thumping 5-0 win over South Korea’s Kim Gichae in the men’s 90kg quarterfinal at the Nishio Gymnasium here on Monday.

Kapil was the far superior boxer in the bout, winning all five judges’ votes, with four giving him a 30-27 ruling and one a 30-26 card. Kapil’s dominance secured India’s sixth boxing medal at the ongoing game.

The Indian pugilist clinched the first round 5-0 with his fierce punches landing on target. Kapil kept bossing the second round too with his hits and also inflicted a standing count against Kim to take it 5-0. Kapil made some clever and occasional hits in the third round, knowing that he had done enough in the previous two rounds to win the bout and move into the semis.

He will now face 2025 World Championships gold medallist Turabek Khabibullaev in the semifinal. IANS

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