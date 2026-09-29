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England rout Sri Lanka by 223 runs to win ODI series

Tom Banton hits his maiden ODI century as England thrash Sri Lanka by 223 runs at The Oval to clinch the three-match series 2-1.
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LONDON: England’s Tom Banton struck a first One Day International century before England’s bowlers romped through the Sri Lanka line-up to ensure a 2-1 series victory, winning the deciding clash by an imposing 223 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

Banton scored 126 after England chose to bat and laid the foundation for a formidable total of 355-7 before dismissing Sri Lanka for a modest 132.

Banton’s innings, which highlighted his expansive range of shots, included five sixes and 16 fours as he mercilessly took to the visiting bowling after fellow opener Ben Duckett had been castled in the second over. Agencies

Also Read: David Miller, Temba Bavuma Centuries Power South Africa to ODI Series Win Over Australia

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