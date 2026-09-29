Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary bags second bronze with 5000m podium finish

Nagoya: Parul Chaudhary added another bronze medal to her Asian Games campaign, finishing third in the women’s 5000m final with a time of 15:14.61 to claim her second podium finish at the Games.

Parul timed her run to perfection in a closely fought battle for the minor medals, producing a strong finishing kick in the closing stages to move past Kazakhstan’s Norah Tanui and secure third place. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won the gold medal, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver.

The Indian had remained within touching distance of the leading group for much of the race despite a fast early pace. Tanui initially took control and opened up a sizeable gap over the rest of the field, with Yavi settling into the chasing pack.

Parul and compatriot Seema Kumari were initially positioned in the middle of the field as Tanui continued to push the pace. Yavi began closing the gap around the halfway stage, gradually moving herself into a position to challenge for the title. IANS

Also Read: ‘Grateful for the errors made by judges, I got some rest,’ says Esha Singh