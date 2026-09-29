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Asian Games: Pincky Balhara Wins Bronze in Women’s -78kg Kurash

Pincky Balhara wins kurash bronze at Asian Games after losing her -78kg semifinal to South Korea’s Sumin Mo, claiming her second Games medal.
Pincky Balhara
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Nagoya: India’s Pincky Balhara clinched bronze in kurash after losing her women’s —78kg-semifinal bout 0-5 to South Korea’s Sumin Mo at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall on Monday.

She had beaten another South Korean in Garam Lim 3-0 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day after the Indian received a bye in the Round of 16.

This is Balhara’s second Asian Games medal after the former judoka had clinched silver in 2018 in the women’s –52kg event. She’d lost to Uzbekistan’s Gulnor Sulaymanova in the gold-medal match.

Last edition in Hangzhou, she’d missed out on another medal after falling short in the quarterfinals against another Uzbek athlete, Sitora Elmurodova. Agencies

Also Read: Asian Games: Esha Singh Clinches Silver in Women’s 25m Pistol

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Pincky Balhara
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