Asian Games: Satnam Singh and Salman Khan duo bags bronze in double sculls

Gifu: Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in the men’s double sculls with a time of 6:13.25, while Balraj Panwar narrowly missed out on a medal in the men’s single sculls final, finishing fourth in the men's single sculls here at Nagaragawa International Regatta Course on Thursday.

Satnam and Salman clocked 6:13.25s to finish third behind China’s Xudi Yi and Yide Nie, who won the gold with 6:09.77s, and Uzbekistan’s Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov clinched the silver in 6:10.49s.

After 1000m, the halfway stage, the Indian duo were in the bronze medal position behind Uzbekistan and China. They then moved second with 500m to go before being overtaken in the closing stages and finished the race in third place.

This is Satnam's second medal at the Asian Games. At the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, where he was part of the Indian men's quadruple sculls crew that won the bronze medal. Despite suffering a physical setback during an earlier race at the Games, he returned to help India secure a place on the podium.

Earlier, Balraj Panwar out on a bronze medal in the men's single sculls final after finishing fourth with a time of 6:54.80. IANS

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