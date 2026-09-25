India vs West Indies ODI: Teams to Arrive in Guwahati on September 28vs West Indies ODI

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is gearing up to host the second ODI between India and the West Indies at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on September 30. The day-night fixture will commence at 2:00 PM.

Addressing the media on Thursday, ACA President Taranga Gogoi confirmed that both teams will arrive in Guwahati on September 28.

According to the practice schedule, the West Indies will hold their training session on September 29 from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM, followed by the Indian team’s net session from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the stadium.

Tickets are available online via BookMyShow, starting at Rs 500 for students, while general stand tickets are priced at Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 4,000.

Gogoi informed that nearly 75% of the general category tickets have already been sold and they were expecting full house on September 30..

The three-match ODI series will begin in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27 and concludes at New Chandigarh on October 3.

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