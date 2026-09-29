Asian Games: Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav Win Silver and Bronze in Men’s Javelin

Nagoya: India secured a silver-bronze double in the men’s javelin throw at the Asian Games on Monday, with Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav finishing second and third, respectively, at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Yash Vir achieved a personal best of 85.72 metres to win the silver medal, whereas Rohit secured bronze with a throw of 84.35 metres. Sri Lanka's World No. 1 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage took home gold with a best throw of 88.55m. Reigning Olympic champion, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, finished fourth with a throw of 80.29 metres.

The result meant India won two medals in the men’s javelin at the Asian Games for the second successive edition. At Hangzhou 2023, Neeraj Chopra won gold with 88.88m, while Kishore Jena took silver with 87.54m. IANS

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