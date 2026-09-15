Pathirage hurls 91.09m to claim World Athletics Ultimate javelin crown in Budapest

BUDAPEST: Rumesh Pathirage sent a strong message to his rivals, including Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, for the upcoming Asian Games as the Sri Lankan sensation won the men’s javelin throw title at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest with yet another 90m-plus effort.

The 23-year-old Pathirage, who is having a breakout season, produced a huge throw of 91.09m in the fourth and final round to top the eight-man field. He received a special trophy and a prize money of USD 150,000.

It was the third competition in which he went beyond the 90m mark this year. He has a Personal Best of 92.62m. Agencies

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