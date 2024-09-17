Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: China stun Pakistan in semis; India beat Korea 4-1 to enter summit clash

Moqi (China): India registered an emphatic 4-1 win over Korea in the semi-final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base on Monday. Defending champions India will take on hosts China in the summit clash on Tuesday.

Uttam Singh (13’) gave India the lead in the first quarter, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45+’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). Jihun Yang (33’) scored the only goal for Korea.

India began the crucial semi-final on the front foot, with Abhishek forcing a save from Korea’s goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim, on the reverse, in the opening minutes. Uttam kept the pressure on with a bursting run down the right wing and found Raheel, whose close-range shot was saved. While the Indian defence smothered the occasional Korean counterattack, the forwards finally broke through as Araijeet Singh smashed the ball across the goal from the right wing for Uttam to tap in, making it 1-0 for India in the first quarter.

India earned their first penalty corner early in the second quarter, and on the second attempt, Harmanpreet struck the backboard to double India’s lead.

Sukhjeet ensured India kept the pressure on with a deep foray into Korea’s shooting circle but couldn’t find a teammate. In the very next play, Jarmanpreet pulled an aerial pass from Sumit on the opposite flank out of the air and smacked it towards goal, where it deflected in, further increasing India’s lead. Korea responded by earning a penalty corner, and Jihun Yang flicked it down the middle to beat Krishan Pathak, providing a ray of hope for Korea as the scoreline read 3-1 in India’s favour.

Both teams created goal scoring opportunities as the third quarter drew to a close, but an error from Korea’s goalkeeper Jaehan Kim gifted India a penalty corner with just a second left. Harmanpreet flicked the ball hard and low to the new keeper Daewon Oh’s right, making it 4-1 in India’s favour. India continued their dominance in the last quarter with Abhishek and Araijeet forcing saves from the keeper. However, Korea earned a penalty corner with eight minutes left in the game but Hyeonhong Kim’s effort sailed wide of the post. India controlled the proceedings for the rest of the quarter to seal their berth in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a 4-1 victory.

Hero of the Match, Jarmanpreet Singh said, “We played exceptionally well today, we are happy to advance to the Final. Sumit provided me with a splendid ball for the goal and I am thankful to my roommate, who understands me so well, for setting up the goal for me.”

India will play the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against hosts China at 1530 IST on Tuesday. In a mega upset in the other semi final,, China stunned Pakistan 2-0 (1-1) in the shootout to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy.

This will be the first time in the history of the tournament that the Chinese national team has made it to the title round while the second-highest number of title winners Pakistan will play for the bronze medal against Korea. The Chinese goalkeeper Caiyu Wang was outstanding in his efforts to keep a clean slate in the shootout while Benhai Chen and Chanliang Lin scored for China. Earlier in the match, Yuanlin Lu had given China an early 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Though Pakistan mustered a goal in the 37th minute through Ahmed Nadeem, China ensured they didn’t concede another goal. (IANS)

