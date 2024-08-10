Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finishes as top scorer of men’s hockey

PARIS: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh ended the Paris 2024 Olympics as the top scorer of the men’s hockey event.

Harmanpreet slotted in 10 goals as he powered India to a second-consecutive bronze medal in hockey. Seven of Harmanpreet’s goals came from penalty corners while the other three were scored from penalty strokes. On Sunday, the 28-year-old fired in two drag-flicks to help India overcome Spain in the bronze medal match. Agencies

