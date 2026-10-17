Asian Para Games: Indian para-archers get Japan exposure, SAI centres host training camps'

New Delhi: India’s 168-member contingent for the Asian Para Games 2026 has received extensive government support through domestic training camps, international competition exposure, equipment and overseas training, with para-archers attending a preparatory camp in Japan ahead of the multi-sport event in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Indian contingent comprises 112 men and 56 women competing across 11 disciplines. Of the total athletes, 47 are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), 33 are Khelo India athletes, and 61 will make their debut at the Games.

The support has been extended primarily through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) and TOPS, with Rs 80.22 crore allocated under ACTC and Rs 18.34 crore under TOPS.

As part of their preparations, the para-archery contingent attended an international training camp at the Kurobe Archery Centre in Japan between September and October. The archers also trained at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Regional Centre in Sonipat as part of their domestic preparations.

National Coaching Camps were organised at various centres for athletes across disciplines. Para-swimmers and para-powerlifters trained at the SAI Regional Centre in Gandhinagar, while other para-athletes attended camps at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, SAI Sonipat and the SAI Regional Centre in Bengaluru.

Para-shooters were trained at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, while the men’s blind football team attended a camp in Kochi. Blind judo athletes prepared at the Indian Para Judo Academy in Lucknow, while para-cyclists trained at the cycling velodrome at SAI’s Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Indian para-badminton and para-table tennis players, along with the men’s blind football team, began their campaigns on Friday.

India will compete in para-athletics, para-archery, para-badminton, para-table tennis, boccia, blind football, para-cycling, blind judo, para-powerlifting, para-shooting and para-swimming.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for October 18, with shuttler Pramod Bhagat and para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel serving as India’s flagbearers. Medal events will take place from October 19 to 24. IANS

Also Read: Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad Lead India to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Zimbabwe