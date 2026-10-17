Zheng Qinwen pulls out of Japan Open due to shoulder injury

New Delhi: Zheng Qinwen will miss her second straight WTA event after pulling out of Japan Open with a shoulder injury, following her withdrawal from the Wuhan Open for the same reason.

Zheng recently achieved a significant milestone when she won the China Open, becoming the first Chinese player to emerge victorious in the event. However, a gruelling stretch of time spent on the court since her return from a previous injury forced her to pull out of Wuhan.

She will now be missing the Japan Open, a WTA 250 tournament. However, she is scheduled to play in the WTA 250 Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open in November, which is one of the final two events of the year before the WTA Finals at Indian Wells. IANS

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