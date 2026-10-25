CEM’s Cup Football Tournament to Begin in Haflong on November 10

Our Correspondent

HAFLONG: The 22nd CEM’s Cup Football Tournament 2026 will commence on November 10, according to a notification issued by the Office of the District Sports Officer, Dima Hasao, Haflong.

The tournament will be organised by the Department of Sports of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) with the objective of promoting sportsmanship and encouraging sporting talent across the district.

The annual football tournament is expected to provide a platform for footballers to showcase their skills and promote sporting activities among the youth of Dima Hasao.

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