Asian Shooting Championship 2025: Gurpreet Singh wins gold medal in 25m standard pistol

Shymkent: Indian shooter Gurpreet Singh brought joy to the nation with a double gold medal in the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships in Kazakhstan on Thursday, securing the individual and team titles in the men’s 25 m standard pistol competition. The 37-year-old shooter shot a total of 572 points, with 18 inner tens, toppling Amanpreet Singh, who matched the score but lagged behind with 11 inner tens for a silver medal. China’s Su Lianbofan claimed bronze with 570 (15x), completing an Indian-dominated podium with 26 medals, as per Olympics.com. India’s dominance was also prevalent in the team shooting competition, where the trio of Gurpreet, Amanpreet and Harsh Gupta scored 1,709 points combined for a gold medal. South Korea (1,704) fell just short of a gold, while Vietnam (1677) took bronze. India faced a setback in the men’s 50m rifle prone team event as they narrowly missed on the podium with trio of Parikshit Singh Brar, Samarvir Singh and Goldi Gurjar finishing fourth with 1839.6 points combined, just behind Kazakhstan (1841.2). The table was topped by South Korea with 1854.5 points, with China taking home the silver with 1852.9 points. Brar was India’s best performer individually, finishing at seventh spot with 617.1 points. Meanwhile Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker concluded her campaign at the Asian Shooting Championship with three bronze medals and a fourth-place finish. (ANI)

