Asian Team Squash Championships: India men go down to Pakistan 1-2 in quarters

Dalian: The India men's team lost to Pakistan 1-2 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash Championships here on Friday, while the women went down to South Korea 3-0 in their must-win final group A match to also go out of medal contention.

Velavan Senthilkumar recorded the day’s lone Indian victory, beating Nasir Iqbal after Rahul Baitha lost to Md Asim Khan, but Noor Zaman clinched it for multiple-time champions Pakistan with a straight-game win over Suraj Kumar Chand.

The Indian teams will vie for classification spots. IANS

Also Read: Asian Team Squash Championships: India men to meet Pakistan in quarters

Also Watch: