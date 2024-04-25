Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024: Preeti Sai Pawar to spearhead India’s 50-member squad

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected 50 boxers, including Olympic-bound Preeti Sai Pawar (54kg) to represent India at the upcoming Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024 to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 27 to May 7.

Preeti, who secured the Paris Olympic quota after winning a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, will lead India’s charge in the U-22 category along with the former youth world champion and 2022 Asian elite boxing championship gold medallist Alfiya Pathan (81kg).

Reigning youth world champions Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), and senior national champions Prachi (63kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), and Jugnoo (86kg) are also part of the U-22 squad.

Both U-22 & Youth competitions will see the participation of 25 Indian boxers each as the men’s and women’s sections will have 13 and 12 categories respectively.

The players have been selected based on their strong performances in the trials conducted by the BFI at the Army Institute of Sports Pune from April 6 to 10 for the U-22 category and at the NCOE Rohtak from April 12-15 for the youth category. IANS

