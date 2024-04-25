Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships: Deepanshu Sharma wins gold in javelin

DUBAI: Deepanshu Sharma secured the gold medal in men's javelin as Indian athletes produced a good show on the opening day of the 21st Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai on Wednesday.

Deepanshu won the top prize with a throw of 70.29m, while compatriot Rohan Yadav clinched silver with a distance of 70.03m.

In the men's 1500m, Priyanshu claimed silver after clocking 3:50.85.

Earlier, in the morning session, Ritik bagged the silver in men's discus throw, while Prachi Ankush Devkar missed bronze in women's 3000m, finishing fourth.

Indian middle-distance and sprinters were also successful in heats on the opening day. In the women's 800m, Laxita Vinod Sandliea and Tanvi Malik sailed into the medal round in the two-lap event. In the 800m heats, Laxita was second in her heat with a time of 2:09.39, while Tanvi clocked 2:12.82 to cross the finish line at fourth place in her heat.

Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar and Sangeetha Dodla entered the medal round in the women's 400m. Anushka was first in her 400m heat, clocking 55.75 seconds, while Sangeetha clocked 56.21 seconds to finish second in her heat, to stay in the race for the podium.

In the men's 400m heats, Aman Choudhary gave a good account of himself to enter the medal round. He clocked 48 seconds to top his heat.

The Indian female athletes -- Jeyavindhiya Jegadish and Shreeya Rajesh -- also advanced to the medal round in the 400m hurdles. Agencies

