Asian Weightlifting Championships: India finish third in women’s, fifth in men’s team rankings

Gandhinagar: India secured third place in the women’s team standings and fifth in the men’s team standings at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships 2026, which concluded on Sunday at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, after six days of competition featuring leading weightlifters from across Asia.

The championship, organised by the Indian Weightlifting Federation, took place from May 11 to 17 and featured 172 athletes from 30 nations, comprising 97 men and 75 women.

The competition featured eight women’s and seven men’s bodyweight categories, with participation from more than 20 countries in the women’s section and over 15 in the men’s.

China topped both the women’s and men’s team standings. In the women’s category, China finished first with 578 points, followed by Chinese Taipei with 491 points, and India placed third with 487 points. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Korea completed the top six.

In the men’s team standings, China led with 593 points, followed by DPR Korea on 478 and Uzbekistan on 409.

Chinese Taipei finished fourth with 392 points, India fifth with 379, and Turkmenistan sixth with 344. IANS

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