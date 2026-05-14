Gyaneshwari Yadav lifts silver and bronze as India narrows gap at Asian Weightlifting Championships

Gandhinagar: India’s narrow podium finish in the women’s 53kg category set the tone on the third day of the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 in Gandhinagar, where Gyaneshwari Yadav secured a silver medal in the snatch and a bronze in the overall total, missing out on a higher finish by just one kilogram. The championships, being held at the Mahatma Mandir and Exhibition Centre since May 11, have brought together 178 elite athletes from 28 Asian nations and two Commonwealth countries. The event also carries significance as a qualification pathway for the Commonwealth Games 2026, adding competitive weight to each category. In a closely contested women’s 53kg event, Jinlan Zhao of China dominated with a total lift of 216kg to claim the gold medal. Hoai Huong Nguyen of Vietnam finished second overall with 195kg, while India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav registered a total of 194kg to take bronze, finishing just behind Nguyen in a tightly fought contest. Yadav’s best snatch lift of 88kg earned her the silver medal in that segment, trailing Zhao’s 95kg. In the clean and jerk, Zhao maintained her dominance with a 121kg lift, while Nguyen’s 108kg effort helped secure her position in the overall silver medal spot.

The event concluded with all three medal positions decided by marginal differences, underlining the competitive standard of the field. Reacting to the performance, Ashwani Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, said the result reflected both determination and progress within the national setup. “Gyaneshwari’s performance is a strong indicator of India’s growing competitiveness at the Asian level. Narrow margins at this stage show we are closing the gap with the best on the continent,” he said. (IANS)

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