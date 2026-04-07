Asian Wrestling C'ships: Lalit to fight for gold in men’s 55kg GR; Aman, Sunil Kumar to fight for bronze

New Delhi: Former U-23 Asian Championships Bronze medallist Lalit will be challenging for gold in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman category in the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, while two more Indian wrestlers will be aiming for the bronze medal in their respective weight categories.

The 23-year-old Lalit dominated China’s Huoying Shi in the semifinals to register an 11-3 victory before Aman (77kg Greco Roman) and former champion Sunil Kumar (87kg Greco Roman) went down in their respective semifinals on a mixed opening day for the Indian contingent.

Lalit, who had bagged the bronze medal in the Muhamet Malo Wrestling meet last month, will now take on 2025 Asian Championships bronze medallist Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan after he defeated the local favourite Ulan Uulu in the second semi-final 5-3.

In the 77kg Greco-Roman semifinal, Aman went down against Zagreb Open gold medallist Ali Oskou of Iran, 13-3. The Indian, who had reversed a 1-4 deficit to win 6-4 against China’s Halishan Bahejiang in the quarterfinals, will now face Yeonghun Noh of South Korea in the bronze medal match. 2020 Asian champion Sunil Kumar lost his 87kg Greco-Roman semifinal against Gholamreza Farokhisenjani of Iran 0-8.

In the 65kg Greco-Roman weight category, Sunny Kumar went down in the qualification round against Saifulla Kurman of Kazakhstan and was eliminated. Also, Joginder Rathee was knocked out in the men’s 130kg Greco-Roman category after he went down in the quarterfinals against South Korea’s Minseok Kim. The Korean then lost the semifinal against Mirzazadeh of Iran to end the Indian’s hope for a repechage round.

Five more Indians – Sahil (60kg GR), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg GR), Anil (72kg GR), Prince (82kg GR), and Nitesh (97kg GR) -- will be in action on Tuesday. IANS

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