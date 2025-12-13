23-Member Assam Wrestling Team Stranded in Gujarat, Alleges Mismanagement

Guwahati: Allegations of serious mismanagement by the Assam Directorate of Sports has left members of the Assam wrestling team stranded and distressed in Gujarat, forcing the wrestlers to spend days without food, water and rest.

According to allegations leveled by the team members, the national-level wrestlers, selected from a state-level selection camp held in Guwahati on November 23, travelled to Ahmedabad on December 8 to participate in the National Wrestling Championship. The 23-member contingent included both male and female wrestlers along with coaches.

However, upon arrival, the athletes discovered that the Assam Directorate of Sports had failed to submit the required official entry or participation letter to the competition organisers. Due to this administrative lapse, the wrestling team could enter the ring and participate in the competition.

Speaking on the issue, one of the distressed wrestlers said, “We came from Guwahati on December 8. However, when we reached the stadium here in Ahmedabad on December 11, we were surprised as we were deprived of any kind of food and lodging facilities. We managed the night as the next day we had our match. But we were in utter shock when we learnt that the Assam team’s had not been registered.”

The incident has sparked serious concerns over the management and coordination of sports administration in Assam, with athletes bearing the brunt of official negligence.