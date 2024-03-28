Asitha Fernando named replacement of Sri Lanka pace bowler Kasun Rajitha against Bangladesh

Chattogram: Sri Lanka pace bowler Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on March 30.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed Rajitha's absence due to an injury to his left upper back area, sustained during the first Test in Sylhet. As a result, Asitha Fernando will step in as his replacement for the upcoming match.

Rajitha's injury occurred during his stellar performance in the first Test, where he played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's dominant victory. Despite receiving treatment during the match, Rajitha's condition has necessitated his return home to commence rehabilitation work.

"Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area," stated an SLC media release. "Kasun will return home to start rehabilitation work." IANS

