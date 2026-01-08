Assam: 12th Inter-District Roller Skating Championship from Jan 10

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 12th Inter-District Roller Skating Championship will be held at the Dispur Roller Skating Rink from January 10. Altogether 14 districts from different parts of the state will take part in the two-day championship, making it a vibrant showcase of young skating talent. Skaters will compete in various events as they vie for top honours at the state-level meet. Cash awards will be presented to the top three teams at the conclusion of the championship.

