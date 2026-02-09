Assam: ACA inaugurates cricket ground, pavilion and academy at Barpeta

By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday inaugurated a cricket ground, pavilion as well as cricket academy at Satra Baradi in Barpeta, marking a major boost to cricket infrastructure in the State.

The facility has been developed to support both high-performance and grassroots cricket. The programme also saw the foundation stone laid for a proposed players’ hostel to provide residential support to emerging cricketers from the region.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia attended the programme as chief guest, while IPL Governing Council member M Khairul Jamal Majumdar was present as guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Devajit Saikia said that the inauguration reflected the Assam Cricket Association’s sustained focus on strengthening infrastructure and promoting grassroots cricket. He said modern facilities, structured coaching programmes and the proposed hostel would help identify and nurture talent from the region and prepare players for higher levels.

The project includes five centre pitches, 10 net practice pitches, dining facilities, match officials’ areas and infrastructure suitable for hosting domestic matches.

