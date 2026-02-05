Local Sports

ACA to Host Corporate Cricket Tournament in March 2026

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is going host the ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament 2026 in March.
GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is going host the ACA Corporate Cricket Tournament 2026 in March.

The tournament will be open to corporate houses including Government, Semi-Government departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Private Institutions/Offices and all other employment organisations/institutions that meet the eligibility criteria. The champion team will receive Rs 7 lakh while the runner up will take away Rs 3 lakh.

Interested Institutions/Offices are requested to confirm their participation on or before February 15. This is stated in a release.

