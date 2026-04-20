Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Clinch Six-Wicket Wins in North East Rising Cup Women’s Cricket 2026

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam produced a disciplined bowling performance to comfortably defeat Manipur by six wickets in the 2nd North East Rising Cup at the ACA Cricket Academy in North Guwahati.

Manipur struggled to build momentum after opting to bat and bowled out for 69 runs in 29.3 overs. Laishram Bigyapati Devi was the lone bright spot, scoring a fighting 26 off 34 balls. Assam’s bowlers dominated proceedings, with Pinky Guwala (2/9), Ananadi Kumari (2/7), and Mistu Debnath (2/12) sharing the spoils. In response, Assam chased down the modest target with some difficulty, finishing at 70/4 in 20 overs. Murshana Baruah top-scored with a patient 20 off 50 balls, while Kankana Baishya contributed 19 off 39 balls.

Meanwhile in the oteh game of the day Arunachal Pradesh secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Nagaland at the Judges Field. Nagaland posted 103/9 in their 33. Aaradhana Kumari top-scored with 22 off 75 balls. Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers kept things tight, led by Saumya Maurya, who returned impressive figures of 3/24, while Bhumika Gurjar chipped in with 2/16.

Chasing 104, Arunachal Pradesh showed greater intent with the bat, reaching 104/4 in just 15.4 overs. Saumya Maurya capped an excellent all-round performance with a top score of 33 off 48 balls, while Techi Jeena added 22 off 30 balls. For Nagaland, Sashirenla Jamir stood out with 3/24, but lacked sufficient support as Arunachal cruised to victory.

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