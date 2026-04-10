North East Rising Cup 2026 U-15 Girls Cricket Tournament to Begin in Guwahati on April 19

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The North East Rising Cup 2026, an under-15 girls’ cricket tournament, is set to begin in the city from April 19. Organized by the Assam Cricket Association, the tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland, while Group B comprises Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. On the opening day, Assam will face Manipur, while Nagaland will take on Arunachal Pradesh in the other match. The tournament will conclude with the final on April 27 at Judges’ Field.

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