Assam: Barpeta Club Tiranga clinch Assam Premier Cricket Champion trophy, defeats Kokrajhar Tengapara Cricket Club

DHUBRI: Barpeta Club Tiranga clinched the 6th Lower Assam Premier Cricket Champion Trophy defeating Kokrajhar Tengapara Cricket Club by 4 wickets in the final played at Dhubri Sports Stadium on Friday.

Winning the toss, Barpeta Club Tiranga decided to bowl and dismissed Kokrajhar Tengapara Cricket Club which scored 101 at the loss of all wickets in 31overs.

Bowler Daniel Das of Barpeta Club Tiranga in his fierce bowling scalped 3 wickets at the cost of only 10 run in 7 overs while two other bowlers Nipujit Kalita and Parag Burman picked up two wickets each.

In reply to the total run of 101 run on board, Barpeta Club Tiranga with strong batting line up scored the required run in 22.3 over at the loss of 6 wickets.

Batsman, Kabir Hasan Desmukh of Barpeta Club Tiranga was the top scorer of match with 33 runs followed by captain of the team, Bishal Saha who scored 31. However, captain of Ranji Trophy, Daniel Das whose allround brilliant performance with both bat and ball enthralled cricket fans in the stadium. Deniel scalped 3 wickets and 25 run and remained not out, was adjudged Man-of-the Match.

In a simple function, Champion and Runners up Trophy were given away to Barpeta Club Tiranga and Kokrajhar Tengapara Cricket Club respectively by the distinguish guests present in prize distribution ceremony.

