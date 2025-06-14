Assam: Birjhora, DPM schools qualify for state-level tournaments

Our Correspondent

Bongaigaon: A three-day Inter-school Football tournament, organized by the Bongaigaon District Sports Department, concluded on Thursday at the Birjhora Higher Secondary School playground.

A total of 44 teams competed in three categories: 16 teams in the Under-15 boys’ division, 23 in the Under-17 boys’ division, and 5 in the Under-17 girls’ division. The event served as a qualifying tournament for several prestigious state-level competitions, including the Pilik Choudhury Memorial, Deukan Memorial, and Nripendra Narayan Singh Memorial All Assam Inter-School Football Tournaments.

In the Under-15 boys’ category, Birjhora Higher Secondary School emerged victorious, earning a spot in the Pilik Choudhury Memorial All Assam Inter-School Football Tournament. Demonstrating dominance across categories, the same school also clinched qualification in the Under-17 boys’ division for the Deukan Memorial Tournament.

In the girls’ division, the DPM Higher Secondary School team secured qualification for the Nripendra Narayan Singh Memorial All Assam Inter-School Football Tournament in the Under-17 category.

The entire tournament was overseen by District Sports Officer Khnindra Mudoi, along with coaches and officials from the district sports department, ensuring smooth conduct and fair play throughout the event.

The tournament not only highlighted the growing interest in football among school students but also showcased the promising talent emerging from Bongaigaon district.

