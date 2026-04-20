Assam Boxer Nikshita Konwar Wins Gold at National Youth Boxing Championship in Sonapur

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Nikshita Konwar clinched gold at the 8th Men’s and Women’s National Youth Boxing Championship held at Sonapur on Sunday. Competing in the Under-19 category at the Don Bosco University hall, Nikshita edged past Haryana’s Vanshika 3-2 in the girls’ 65kg final.

The gold marked a significant milestone as Nikshita secured her first national junior title. She had reached the final after a 4-1 win over an Andhra Pradesh boxer in the semifinal.

Host Assam finished with two medals. Sandeep Basumatary claimed bronze after losing in the boys’ 80kg semifinal.

Both Nikshita and Sandeep have been selected for the national high-performance camp.

Also Read: Assam Secures Two Medals as Basumatary, Konwar Enter Semifinals at National Youth Boxing