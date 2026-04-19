Assam Secures Two Medals as Basumatary, Konwar Enter Semifinals at National Youth Boxing

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Host Assam assured two medals in the 8th Men’s and Women’s National Youth Boxing Championship, with Sandip Basumatary and Nikshita Konwar advanced to the semifinals.

The Under-19 championship, being held at the Don Bosco University hall in Sonapur, saw the two state boxers confirmed at least bronze medals after winning their respective quarterfinal bouts on Friday night. Assam had five boxers in the quarterfinals, but three were eliminated. However, all five have qualified for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games by virtue of reaching the last eight. The day began on a disappointing note for the host as Mridupam Baruah in the 75kg category, Monika Doley in 48kg and Adashwirni Changmai in 54kg lost their quarterfinal bouts.

Later in the evening, Basumatary put Assam back on track with a dominant first-round win over his Uttarakhand opponent in the boys’ 80kg category to seal a semifinal berth. In the girls’ 65kg division, Konwar edged past her Manipur rival 3-2 after a closely contested bout to secure the state’s second medal.

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