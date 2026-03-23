Assam Chess Club Honors GM Mayank Chakraborty for His Achievements

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chess Club, a unit of Akshayam and the institution where GM Mayank Chakraborty began his journey a decade ago, felicitated him on Sunday at its Dispur Wireless premises.

The ceremony was attended by Mayank’s parents, Dr. Monomita Chakraborty and Keshab Chakraborty, along with his first coaches, Biswajit Bharadwaj and Nandan Buragohain.

The occasion was further graced by distinguished guests including Krishnanjan Chanda, Principal of South Point School, Guwahati, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam and Chief Patron of Assam Chess Club.

Addressing the gathering, Mayank reflected on his journey with humility and gratitude, acknowledging the unwavering support of his parents, coaches, school, and the wider Chess fraternity of Assam. He articulated his next ambitions—to break into the top ten rankings in India and, ultimately, to compete for the World Chess Championship.

Also Read: Grandmaster Mayank Chakraborty: Northeast India's Chess Prodigy Returns Home