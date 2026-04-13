Assam Cricket Association Announces Cash Reward for Ground Staff

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for its ground staff in recognition of their outstanding efforts during the recent IPL matches held in Guwahati.

Despite challenging weather conditions, including frequent rain interruptions, the curator and groundsmen worked tirelessly to ensure that the pitches and outfield were maintained to the highest standards. Their dedication played a crucial role in the smooth conduct of all three matches, further enhancing the venue’s reputation on the national stage.

Guwahati hosted three home matches of the Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium. Although all three games were affected by rain, the ground staff’s prompt and efficient work ensured minimal disruption. The first and third matches were completed with full 20 overs per side, while the second match, despite heavy showers at the start, was successfully held as an 11-overs-per-side contest.

ACA President Taranga Gogoi and Secretary Sanatan Das commended the ground staff for their professionalism and commitment. They noted that the team’s relentless efforts were instrumental in the seamless execution of the matches under difficult conditions.

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