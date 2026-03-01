Assam Cricket Association to host ACA Corporate T-20 Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is set to organize the ACA Corporate T-20 Cricket Tournament 2026 in the city from March 10.

The tournament will be conducted across three venues -the ACA Stadium, Judges’ Field, and the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung.

A total of 36 teams representing various corporate houses and organisations from across Assam will participate in the championship. The competition will feature teams from government and semi-government departments, private institutions, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and other employment organizations.

The teams have been divided into 12 groups, with three teams in each group. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 21, while the final will be played on March 22 at Judges Field.

