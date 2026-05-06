Assam crush Manipur by 99 runs to reach North East Little Master Trophy U-14 final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWHATI: Assam produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Manipur by 99 runs in the semi-final of the 2nd North East Little Master Trophy 2026 (U-14 Boys) at TIT Ground, Agartala, on Tuesday. With this emphatic victory, Assam booked their place in the final, where they will take on Tripura on May 7.

After Manipur opted to field first, Assam put up a competitive total of 174 for 8 in their allotted 40 overs. The innings was anchored by a composed knock from Dishant Diban Das, who remained unbeaten on 64 off 71 balls. He held the innings together with sensible batting after early wickets, ensuring Assam reached a defendable total. Ayan Arzoo contributed a patient 32 off 80 balls, while Kaustav Gogoi added a useful 29 off 43 deliveries to support the innings.

For Manipur, Kh. Firdos was the standout bowler, picking up 3 wickets for 34 runs and he got support from Rahul Thongam (2/20) and Punsiba Kh (2/44).

In reply, Manipur’s chase never gained momentum as Assam’s bowlers struck early and regularly. The batting lineup crumbled under pressure and was bowled out for just 75 runs in 25 overs. Sagatpam Telheiba was the top scorer with 20 off 34 balls, but lacked support from the other end.

Tanveer Islam led the bowling attack brilliantly for Assam picking 4 wickets for just 9 runs. He was well supported by Aniket Singh, who claimed 2 for 7.

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