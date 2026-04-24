Assam Crush Nagaland, Manipur Down Arunachal in North East Rising Cup

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam and Manipur emerged victorious in their respective matches in the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2026 (U-15 Girls) cricket competition held in two different venues.

At the ACA Cricket Academy ground in Fulung, Assam delivered a dominant performance to defeat Nagaland by 10 wickets. Nagaland were bowled out for a modest 25 in 27.1 overs, with Nousin Afra Anjum and Kankanq Baishya picking up three wickets each, while Ishita Chanda and Pinky Guwala chipped in with two wickets apiece. In reply, Assam chased down the target comfortably in just 2.2 overs without losing a wicket, thanks to a quickfire unbeaten 22 off 10 balls by Aradhya Dutta.

In the second match held at Judges Field, Manipur secured a five-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh. Batting first, Arunachal Pradesh posted 102 in 35 overs, with Saumya Maurya (22) and Techi Jeena (21) being the main contributors. For Manipur, Yumnam Echapamu Devi claimed three wickets, while Laishram Linthoi Chanu took two.

Chasing 103, Manipur reached the target in 22.2 overs, losing five wickets in the process. Laishram Kalpana Devi (24) and Marvi Maibam (21) led the scoring, while Arunachal Pradesh’s Yamini Singh and Saumya Maurya picked up two wickets each.

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