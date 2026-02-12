Assam: Dilip, Nazneen to attend International Racquets Conference

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dilip Mohanty, Director – Competition and Development Affairs, Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) along with Nazneen Rahman, Secretary of the Assam Pickleball Association, will attend the prestigious PTR and PPR International Racquets Conference, The event will be held from February 13 in Saddlebrook Resort, Florida, USA.

The 2026 edition of the International Racquets Conference holds special significance as it celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) - marking five decades of excellence in global coach education and professional development. The conference will bring together leading tennis and pickleball educators, master professionals, industry experts and administrators from around the world. The five-day event will feature high-level workshops, on-court practical sessions, certification courses, networking forums, and strategic discussions aimed at shaping the future of racquet sports worldwide.

Also Read: Assam Triumphs at Pickleball Nationals with Double Gold Victory