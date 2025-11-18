Sports

Assam Triumphs at Pickleball Nationals with Double Gold Victory

Assam shone at the Pickleball Nationals in Bengaluru, winning multiple medals including two gold, with a strong 25-member contingent competing.
GUWAHATI: Assam delivered an impressive performance at the Pickleball Nationals, which concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday, clinching multiple medals including two gold. A 25-member contingent represented the state in the event.

Anangsha Alomyan secured a gold medal in the 30+ women’s singles (individual event), while the duo of Nayeem Hussain and Prapti Baruah claimed gold in the U-16 girls’ doubles (individual event).

