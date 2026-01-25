Assam: District Para Olympic Sports Association formed in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Para Olympic Sports Association was officially formed under the Assam Para Olympic Association, marking a new chapter in the district's sports history.

The formation ceremony took place at the DRT Hall in Nagaon's Khutikatia area, with prominent officials from the Assam Para Olympic Association in attendance, including President Chandan Baruah and General Secretary Rajiv Dey.

The new association aims to promote para sports in Nagaon, identify and train talented athletes, and provide opportunities for them to compete at state, national, and international levels.

Speaking at the event, Rajiv Dey expressed optimism about the new committee's potential, saying, “We have formed this association to promote para sports in Nagaon and provide opportunities for talented athletes.”

Chandan Baruah, President of the Assam Para Olympic Association, welcomed the new committee members and expressed confidence that they would work towards promoting para sports in the district.

Amitabh Borah, the newly elected President of the Nagaon District Para Sports Association, thanked Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chief Patron of the Assam Para Olympic Association, for her support and guidance.

The new committee includes notable members such as Abhijit Nath as Advisor, Amitabh Borah as President, Durlav Paban Baruah as Secretary, and several others in key positions.

The association plans to organize para sports competitions, training camps, and athlete selection processes in the coming days, aiming to boost para sports development in Nagaon.

