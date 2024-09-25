Sonitpur District Para Sports Association holds 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Sonitpur District Para Sports Association, under the Paralympic Association of Assam, held 1st Annual General Meeting at Tezpur.

The meeting was attended by notable guests, including Rajib Dey, General Secretary of the Paralympic Association of Assam, and Deb Dip Maitra, General Secretary of the Kamrup District Para Sports Association, who played key roles in the formation of the Sonitpur committee. The leadership team of the association includes Amit Raj Konwar continuing as District President, with newly appointed Sangeeta Agarwal as Vice President, Geet Gunjan Deka as General Secretary, Reyaz Ansari as Joint Secretary, Bimpi Hazarika as Treasurer, Dip Kumar Kalita as Advisor, and Subhashis Ghosh as Executive Member.

Para-athletes from Sonitpur also participated, discussing their goals for the upcoming North East Para Games, set to take place in Guwahati from 27th to 29th November 2024. The association is focused on ensuring athletes are prepared for success, providing support and guidance to promote inclusivity in sports. The meeting marked a key moment in empowering para-athletes in the district, fostering talent, and encouraging active participation in regional and national events.

Geet Gunjan Deka, the General Secretary said that “Our aim is to empower para-athletes in Sonitpur by creating opportunities, fostering a sense of community, and ensuring success in para-sports. The North East Para Games will be an ideal platform for our athletes to showcase their determination.”

