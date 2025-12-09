Assam end Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a win

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Assam concluded their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in Lucknow on a positive note, securing a five-wicket victory over Kerala on Monday. With regular captain Riyan Parag unavailable, wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar led the side in the final group-stage match.

Kerala, invited to bat first, struggled from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 101 in 19.4 overs. Sadak Hussain delivered an impressive spell, claiming 4 for 19 in 3.4 overs. Opener Rohan Kunnummal top-scored with 23.

In response, Assam chased down the target in 18.5 overs, guided by an unbeaten 41 from Pradyun Saikia. His 39-ball knock included four boundaries and a six. Rohit Sen contributed 19 runs, finishing as the second-highest scorer.

With this win, Assam wrapped up their Elite Group A league campaign with 12 points from seven matches.

