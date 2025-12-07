Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam suffer huge defeat

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Assam suffered yet another defeat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, this time going down to Odisha by a heavy margin of 73 runs in Lucknow.

Chasing a target of 172, Assam struggled from the outset and were bowled out for 98 runs in 16 overs. Sumit Ghadigaonkar (43) and skipper Riyan Parag (14) were the only batters to reach double figures.

Earlier, put in to bat, Odisha posted 171 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Biplab Samantaray and Aashirward Swain stitched together an unbeaten 96-run partnership for the fifth wicket, guiding their team to a strong total.

Aashirward, the top scorer, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes), while Samantaray contributed an unbeaten 43 off 32 balls with three boundaries and two sixes.

For Assam, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers.

