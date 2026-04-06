Assam Football Icon Gilbertson Sangma, ‘Man with the Golden Boot’, Given Full State Honours in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Legendary footballer Gilbertson Sangma was laid to rest at Adingiri graveyard on Sunday in the presence of family members and a large number of admirers. Sangma passed away at his residence in the city on Saturday morning following a prolonged illness.

His final journey today began from his home, after which his mortal remains were taken to the 10th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, where the Assam Police paid tribute to the iconic footballer. Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, along with several senior officials, was present on the occasion. Singh later announced that the Assam Police will organise an annual football tournament in Sangma’s memory starting next year.

Later, his body was taken to the Gauhati Town Club, where sports organisers and players—including Devajit Saikia, Secretary of BCCI, veteran sportsperson Shankar Dutta Lahkar, and Guwahati Sports Association officials Munin Nobis, Nasir Gul Khan, and Zahirul Haq—paid their last respects.

Widely known as the “Man with the Golden Boot,” Sangma played a pivotal role in putting Assam on the domestic football map. His career took a defining turn in 1971 when he joined the Assam Police and trained in Dergaon alongside his idols—an experience that helped shape his footballing journey.

From 1972 onwards, he became a cornerstone of the Assam Police football team, earning a reputation as a consistent and formidable performer. Over a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades (1971–1987), Sangma competed in major domestic tournaments across the country, gaining recognition for his goal-scoring prowess and commanding presence on the field. He also had the honour of representing India on several occasions.

Also Read: Assam Football Legend Gilbertson Sangma, ‘Man with the Golden Boot’, Passes Away at 74