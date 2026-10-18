Assam gears up for first home game of Ranji season against Tripura

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Tripura in their second match of the Ranji Trophy, beginning Sunday at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. The fixture will mark Assam’s first home game of the season. Assam began their campaign with a drawn encounter against Punjab in New Chandigarh. However, Punjab secured the first-innings lead, leaving Assam with one point from the match.

The hosts will now look to make the most of home conditions against Tripura as they aim to register their first win of the season.

Assam squad: Denish Das (Captain), Sibsankar Roy, Rajveer Singh, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Wicketkeeper), Anurag Talukdar (Wicketkeeper), Mohit Thakur, Amlanjyoti Das, Muktar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Dipjyoti Saikia, Roshan Alam, Bishal Newar and Hridip Deka.

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