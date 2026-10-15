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Ranji Trophy: Assam vs Punjab match ends in a draw

Punjab take three points after drawing with Assam in the Ranji Trophy as Vihaan Malhotra scores 103 and Emanjot Singh Chahal hits an unbeaten 114.
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GUWAHATI: Punjab secured three points against Assam in a drawn Group B encounter in the Ranji Trophy at New Chandigarh on Wednesday. In reply to Assam first innings total of 373 Punjab responded with 478/6 (dec), taking a 105-run lead. Debutant Vihaan Malhotra scored 103, while Emanjot Singh Chahal remained unbeaten on 114 to help Punjab recover from a middle-order collapse. Assam were 157/6 in their second innings when the match came to an end.

Assam started their second innings after lunch but were under pressure losing a few quick wickets  and were once at 36 for three. Denish Das (45) and Sibsankar Roy (32) appeared to have weathered the storm, courtesy to their 57-run partnership. But both were caught behind on either side of Tea, off Harjas Tandon and Harpreet respectively, giving boost to Punjab’s hope  for a win, But Amlanjyoti Das (15 no) stood in support of Sarupam Purkayastha (18 n.o, 68b, 3x4) for the final 30 minutes and ensured Assam’s solitary point not slipping away.

NEW DELHI: In the other matches Bengal opened their 2026-27 campaign in the Ranji Trophy with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Delhi, while Haryana defeated Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets.

Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir were saved by rain after a dramatic second-innings collapse against Madhya Pradesh, while Karnataka fought back against Andhra to secure a draw.

Baroda defeated Goa by an innings and 135 runs while Vidarbha defeated Puducherry by 160 runs in a  Group A fixture.

Maharashtra started their campaign with a 127-run victory over Services in New Delhi. Meanwhile Saurashtra took three points after securing an 80-run first-innings lead over Chhattisgarh. (IANS)

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