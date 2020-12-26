Assam girl Minakshi Singha in World Book of Records

GUWAHATI: Minakshi Singha, a 15-year-old girl from Guwahati, has booked her name in the World Book of Records, London as a Youngest Self Defense Trainer for 2020.

Minakshi's name was included in the World Book of Records for providing free Self Defense training to 120 girls in 2020. She is the only girl in India to include her name in this category. Minakshi is a wushu athletic and provide free self defense training to girls in Maligaon area for last one year. Minakshi, a daughter of MonojitSingha and ManashiSingha, is hailing from Pandu area of Guwahati city.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu girl creates World Record, cooks 46 dishes in 58 minutes

Also Watch: Assam Minister Pramila Rani Brahma extends Christmas, New Year greetings





