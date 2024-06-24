Assam Olympic Association (AOA) hosts International Olympic Day at Nagaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Olympic Association (AOA) celebrated the International Olympic Day at Nagaon on Sunday. To mark the occasion AOA, in association with Nagaon District Sports Association, organized Olympic Day Run which was flagged off by Union Minister and the president of AOA Sarbananda Sonowal. The others who attended the event included Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, MLA of Nagaon Rupak Sarma, Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare K J Hilaly, Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon Narendra Kumar Shah, secretary of AOA Lakhya Konwar and others.

Later, Sonowal told the local media in Nagaon that the state is full of hidden talents, particularly in the tea estates and rural areas of the Barak Valley and Brahmaputra. With reference to the steps that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to improve the sports scenario nationwide, Sonowal said that PM Modi advocated for a revolution in sports and games through ‘Khelo India’. Sonowal urged all to ensure active participation in this drive.

