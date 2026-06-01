Assam Grapplers Bag 21 Medals at 19th National Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged 21 medals ( 4 Gold, 8 Silver, and 9 Bronze) at the 19th National Grappling Championship that concluded at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in the city on Sunday.

The medal winners from Assam are: Gold Medalists: Virgil Mudoiar, Lucky Shandilya Bora, Jishnupriya Kalita, and Jayraj Shyam. Silver Medalists: Punit Kumar Chomal, Nikesh Basumatary (two silver medals), Lucky Shandilya Bora, Jishnupriya Kalita, Suraj Mahanta, Dashring Delgrepho, and Bhaskar Acharya Deka. Bronze Medalists: Dev Gotal, Jayanta Kalita (two bronze medals), Mayan Jyoti Sharma, Virgil Mudoiar, Subham Thapa, Gautam Deuri, Uday Shankar Bhuyan, and Rajdeep Kashyap.

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