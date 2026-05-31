Bhaker, Rana clinch mixed team silver as India finish second on Shooting World Cup medal table

New Delhi: The pair of Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana were pipped by World No 1 and defending World Champions Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai of China by just 0.3 points as the Indian pair secured silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol at the Olympiaschießanlage in Munich, Germany.

With this silver, India finished second in the medal tally with two gold and two silver medals behind China, which secured four gold and three bronze medals.

Manu and Samrat had a slow start, shooting 100.0 after the first series of five shots each to be in third out of the four team finals, with Samrat hitting 51.0 and Manu a 49.0. Manu caught her rhythm in the second series, hitting a high 51.5 while Samrat’s 49.9 helped the pair to leap into second.

The Indian pair cut down the lead with the Chinese pair to just 0.1 at the end of the third series, with Manu hitting an impressive 51.8 while Samrat followed it up with another good score of 50.7. Both shooters took a huge 2.2-point lead at the end of the first elimination series of three shots, with scores of 30.9 from Manu and 30.5 from Samrat. The Chinese pair faltered with scores of 29.7 and 29.4. IANS

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