Assam hold nerve to draw Ranji Trophy opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gritty knocks from Swarupam Purkayastha and Sibsankar Roy, along with a well-composed innings from nightwatchman Mukhtar Hussain, helped Assam to secure a draw in their opening Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Assam were 192 for 6 in their second innings when the match came to an end and the visitors earned one point from it.

Starting the day at 28 for 3, the team suffered an early blow with Riyan Parag departed without scoring. However, Mukhtar Hussain showed resilience at the crease, forging a steady partnership with Sumit Ghadigaonkar. The pair added 63 runs for the fifth wicket, helping stabilize the innings during a crucial phase. Both batters, though, were dismissed in quick succession, leaving Assam in a precarious position at 126 for 6.

It was then that Swarupam Purkayastha and Sibsankar Roy stepped up, stitching together an unbeaten seventh-wicket 66 runs stand that ensured Assam held on for a draw.

While Mukhtar batted patiently, scoring 44 off 149 balls, including six boundaries, Sunit faced 87 balls to score 37. On the other hand Swarupam remained unbeaten on 44 from just 63 deliveries, striking nine fours, while Sibsankar contributed a valuable 39 not out off 96 balls, with four boundaries to his name.

For Gujarat, Desai, Bishnoi, and Jaiswal picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, Assam had posted 310 in their first innings and Gujarat responded strongly, scoring 382 before being bowled out on Friday.

